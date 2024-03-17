COMMIT: LSU lands top 2025 IOL Tyler Miller

LSU is off to a blazing start on the recruiting trail to begin the 2025 cycle, and it has added yet another top 100 recruit to its list of commitments.

On Sunday, the Tigers secured a pledge from four-star Laurel (Miss.) offensive lineman Tyler Miller over in-state Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others that included Florida.

On3’s Industry Rankings have Miller as the No. 71 player in the class and No. 3 interior offensive lineman, but On3’s own rankings are even higher on him, slotting him in the top 40 overall and as the top player at his position.

That gives LSU commitments from the top quarterback, running back, receiver and interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 IOL Tyler Miller has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 318 IOL from Laurel, MS chose the Tigers over Ole Miss & Mississippi State Miller is ranked as the No. 1 IOL in ‘25 (per On3) 👀 “Tigers on top!🐅”https://t.co/tYJYfhwXzh pic.twitter.com/s8c2sfFRJv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2024

LSU’s 11-man 2025 class ranks first nationally at the moment.

