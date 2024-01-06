COMMIT: LSU lands No. 1 overall 2025 prospect Bryce Underwood

Brian Kelly has now received commitments from the No. 1 wide receiver, running back and quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. Bryce Underwood, who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday, was not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class, he is the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class.

Underwood is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, five-star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, where he plays for Belleville High School. Underwood had narrowed his list of finalists down to LSU, Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State as his final seven schools. The Michigan Wolverines were long considered the favorites and their success this fall led some to believe that they could sway Underwood to Ann Arbor.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he has Committed to LSU! The No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class chose the Tigers over Michigan, Alabama, & others “I’ve never felt an atmosphere better than LSU’s. It’s unreal.”https://t.co/tHdB7cIRsU pic.twitter.com/EqaeOUwaGG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024

Brian Kelly and his staff had other plans as they became the favorites to land him before he announced his commitment. LSU was a 94% favorite to land him per On3 and the Tigers had received multiple crystal ball projections to land him on 247Sports.

The 2025 recruiting class could be Brian Kelly’s best of all time.

