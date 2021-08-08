Commissioners to meet Monday
Aug. 8—A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
—Consideration of burn ban
—Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 0260, Pct. 1
—Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3040, Pct. 2
—Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 4210, Pct. 2
—Consideration of approving Kilmarnock Oil Co. to cross SE CR 0090, Pct. 2
—Consideration of approving tax collection report for July 2021, Mike Dowd
—Consideration of approving zoning district change from Planned Development to Commercial for Richland Chambers Marina, LLC
—Budget Workshop
—Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 to continue Budget Workshop