Commissioners appoint Sumpter as county treasurer

D.E. Smoot, Muskogee Phoenix, Okla.
·2 min read

Aug. 10—Commissioners appointed Michelle "Shelly" Sumpter to lead the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office for the remainder of a term that will expire June 30, 2023.

Sumpter, who said she is "excited" and "ready to meet the challenges" ahead, plans to declare her candidacy for the post in April. The office is among others scheduled for the election cycle in 2022.

"Let's do this! I'm very excited and ready to meet the challenges," Sumpter said after she was appointed during the regular meeting of the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. "I'm ready to go — tax statements are going to keep coming out on time, and everything is going to be like they have been.

Commissioners made the appointment Monday within an hour after one of two finalists they selected on Friday withdrew his name from consideration. They had planned to interview both Sumpter and Kurt Watson.

Watson, a retired tax accountant who now deals in real estate, said he gave his application a second thought during the weekend and decided against his Monday morning interview.

"It wasn't anything in particular," Watson said about his decision to withdraw his name from consideration. "I applied and didn't really talk this over with my wife and family, and I never ran for public office before — I don't know if I would have the energy to do that next year."

Watson said nobody contacted him to try and influence his decision. He said District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne called to get a sense about how serious he was about applying for the position.

"He asked me if I was interested in the job and asked me to come interview Monday morning," Watson said. "I was not contacted by anybody else — not a soul."

Payne said he made a couple of calls to applicants in an effort to gauge their interest in the job — only Watson expressed interest. Payne said he saw no other applicants he would have invited for an interview had he known Watson would withdraw his name Monday morning.

District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he would "rather do anything" than make an interim appointment. He said Sumpter made this appointment easier.

"She has been working with a team that is doing an awesome job," Doke said. "We're super happy with the work they have been doing."

Sumpter joined the treasurer's office when interim Court Clerk Robyn Boswell took office in July 2019. Sumpter said she worked with Boswell at the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office and at a private law firm "years ago — we've known each other a number of years."

Recommended Stories

  • CNN anchor calls for new Covid variants to be named after Republican governor

    ‘Instead of the Delta variant, why not call it the Desantis variant,’ Mr Acosta said

  • Florida governor's office says if school officials impose mask mandates, salaries could be withheld

    Florida governor's office says if school officials impose mask mandates, salaries could be withheld

  • Son accused of watching fire he set kill his dad, Tennessee police say

    "You can help him if you want," he told onlookers, according to officials.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Remind me, why exactly do we still need the filibuster? | Opinion

    I’ve been writing about Congress since the late 1980s, watching as filibusters in the Senate evolved from rare and usually doomed efforts by fringe factions into what they are today: a routine practice by whichever party is in the minority.

  • Cuomo accuser who filed criminal report goes public in TV interview

    Brittany Commisso reported Cuomo to the Albany County sheriff's office last week, days after an investigation by the state attorney general's office found she was among 11 women whom the governor had allegedly sexually harassed. The Democratic governor has denied wrongdoing even as calls for him to resign have grown, including from prominent fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden. The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee, which is reviewing the evidence from the state attorney general's investigation, will issue a recommendation on whether the legislature should proceed with impeaching Governor Cuomo within "several weeks," Committee Chair Charles Lavine said on Monday.

  • Police pushback doesn't stop conservative gun law rollback

    The latest push to loosen gun laws in states across the U.S. has put police officers at odds with Republican lawmakers who usually trumpet support for law enforcement. In states like Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, police opposed pushes to drop requirements for people to get background checks and training before carrying handguns in public, plans that came as gun sales continued to shatter records during the coronavirus pandemic. “We feel it was just another opportunity to get our officers hurt,” said Fabian Blache Jr., executive director of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association.

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • House GOP eyes removing Democratic media stars if in the majority

    Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell top the list of Democratic members Republicans want to see removed from their committees if the GOP takes back the House in November 2022.

  • A federal judge asked prosecutors why the Justice Department is seeking just $2,000 from alleged Capitol rioters, while US taxpayers are paying more than $500 million for insurrection-related costs

    In June, prosecutors estimated the total amount of damage done to the Capitol grounds during the insurrection to be $1,495,326.55

  • 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

    Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.

  • U.S. judge says Florida can't ban cruise ship's 'vaccine passport' program

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to demand that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's effort to ban "vaccine passports." In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban, signed into law by DeSantis in May, jeopardizes public health and is an unconstitutional infringement on Norwegian's rights.

  • Cuomo aide says he put his hand up her blouse as local party gives him a week to clear his name

    Brittany Commisso currently works as an executive assistant to the governor

  • Florida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'

    In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban jeopardizes public health and unconstitutionally infringes on Norwegian's rights. The law went into effect on July 1 and essentially codified an executive order that DeSantis signed in April.

  • Yellen warns Congress again on U.S. debt limit as Republicans balk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday again urged Congress to raise the national debt limit through bipartisan action, as more Republicans balked at the prospect of raising the federal government's borrowing capability. Yellen, in another notice to U.S. lawmakers, warned of economic harm if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended before the nation's borrowing capability is exhausted in October. Failure to increase or suspend the statutory debt limit - now at $28.5 trillion - could trigger another federal government shutdown or a debt default.

  • CNN has forbidden Chris Cuomo from talking about his brother on air, colleague says

    Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, noted how Chris Cuomo had not mentioned the allegations against his brother on his show.

  • Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

    Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic legislative march toward a progressive reshaping of the federal government that also hews to President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions. The blueprint released Monday reflects many Democrats' tilt leftward in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and bears the imprint of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a longtime progressive voice now at the hub of the Democratic Party's power structure in Congress.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis to school officials: Enforce mask mandate, get your salaries withheld

    The state could defund salaries of district superintendents and county school board members who mandate masks in schools, according to a statement.

  • Families reunite, couples return to empty properties as Canada border reopens

    From family reunions across the Detroit River, to couples returning to empty properties, Canada's border reopening saw some heartfelt moments.

  • GOP senator is latest to disagree with Florida governor’s ban on school mask mandates

    School districts, parents and even GOP allies disagree with new ban on school mask mandates in Florida