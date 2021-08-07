Commissioners adopt resolution, triggering pandemic protocols

Aug. 7—Muskogee County commissioners adopted a resolution Friday that establishes triggers that prompt the implementation of procedures intended to mitigate the risks and transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The triggers coincide with a seven-tier scale used by the Mayo Clinic to show the risk of community transmission of the coronavirus and its variants. Each color-coded tier is based on a range in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported at the county level on a per capita basis.

Commissioners adopted the resolution in recognition of "an emergency situation" that "exists concerning the health, safety and security of the public" and Muskogee County employees. Implementation of those mitigation efforts began Friday upon the adoption of the resolution, which takes full effect Monday.

Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said he believes it was necessary to take these steps due to the growing number of cases. The upward trend for new cases, he said, is being spurred by the delta variant of the coronavirus, which public health officials say is more transmissible than earlier variants.

"Due to the growing number of cases, the delta variant and all the unknowns we are dealing with right now, we thought it was necessary to put these in place," Smith said about the mitigation measures. "The mere number of cases we're going through — this is spreading much faster and growing much higher."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday night the daily average for new COVID-19 cases on a per capita basis in Muskogee County was 83 cases per 100,000 people. Reporting the number of cases on a per capita basis allows better comparisons among geographic areas where populations vary in number.

The daily average of new COVID-19 cases reported in Muskogee County on a per capita basis has increased 1,506% since July 1, from five new cases a day to 83 new cases a day. Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 tracker, which compiles data from CDC and other sources, projects the daily average of new cases could climb to 113 per capita by Aug. 13 in Muskogee County and 144 by Aug. 18.

Story continues

An average of 83 new cases a day triggers the most extreme mitigation measures provided for by the emergency resolution, which will remain in place for three weeks. On Monday, all doors to Muskogee County Courthouse, County Services Building and district barns will be locked except those located at the main entrances.

Everyone who enters a Muskogee County facility when the daily average of new COVID-19 cases exceed 51 on a per capita basis will be subject to a basic health screen pursuant to CDC guidelines. Those who enter the premises will be required to wear a face covering while inside — an exception will be made for employees who are working at their desk or inside private offices.

The resolution provides that all county business "will be conducted by U.S. Mail, if possible, until further notice" during the implementation of the strictest mitigation measures. Otherwise, appointments will be required for those who need to conduct business in person.

The resolution also provides personal health measures to prevent transmission among employees and families. Employees who test positive for the coronavirus or exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated employees who have had "close contact" with a person who has tested positive for — or been diagnosed with — COVID-19 will be required to quarantine 14 days.