Commissioner Roger Goodell makes first comment on crash involving Chiefs’ Rashee Rice

The NFL and Chiefs have remained mostly quiet about the six-car crash last month in Dallas that involved wide receiver Rashee Rice.

But ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, commissioner Roger Goodell was asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg how the Chiefs and the league are handling the situation.

“Well, first, we allow the legal process to move through,” Goodell said. “We obviously are following it closely, and as soon as they’re done with the process, we will be engaged and prepared to look at that under all of our Personal Conduct Policies.”

Video showed that Rice and SMU receiver Teddy Knox appeared to be racing on the Dallas highway before the crash.

According to Dallas police, a Lamborghini Urus driven by Rice was going 119 mph just seconds before the vehicle collided with other cars. A Corvette, which Rice reportedly owns, had reached a top speed of 116 mph and also was part of the crash. Police said Knox was behind the wheel of the Corvette.

Dallas Police filed eight charges against Rice, 23, in connection with the crash. That includes aggravated assault — a second-degree felony — and collision involving serious bodily injury — a third-degree felony. Knox is facing the same charges.

Rice, who was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft, acknowledged his part in the crash.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice wrote earlier this month in a message posted on his Instagram account. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Rice, who led the Chiefs wide receivers with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and Knox are being sued for $10 million by two people who were involved in the crash.