Commissioner Goodell will not make final decision on whether Deshaun Watson is punished by the NFL | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports' Columnist Shalise Manza Young discuss the comments made by Roger Goodell at the NFL Owners' Meetings on possible league punishment for Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson. Goodell reminded many who had forgotten, according to the new CBA, an arbitrator will make the final decision on matters involving the league's personal conduct policy. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.