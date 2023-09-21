Here are The Commercial Appeal's offensive and defensive midseason football stars

We've reached the Tennessee high school football midseason. The Commercial Appeal has come up with the top area offensive and defensive players for the first half of the 2023 TSSAA regular season.

Offensive Standouts

Jordan Bell, Munford: Bell, a senior quarterback, has 935 all-purpose yards with 11 total touchdowns for Munford this season.

Kumaro Brown, MASE: Brown has 518 all-purpose yards this season for the Phoenix. He also has seven total touchdowns and averages 28 yards per carry.

Rhyan Brown, Melrose: Brown is off to another strong start for the Golden Wildcats with 574 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns.

Martez Carter, Collierville: Carter is the second leading receiver for Collierville with 288 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson is the leading receiver with 438 yards and three touchdowns for the Dragons this season.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover has done it all for the Dragons this season with 1,126 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. On the ground, he has 126 yards and four touchdowns.

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield: Jackson has 758 all-purpose yards with 10 total touchdowns for the Knights this season. He also has two passing touchdowns.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson has been on a roll since Week 3 of the TSSAA high school football season with 869 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Shawne Jones, Houston: Jones has 298 all-purpose yards with five total touchdowns, including four receiving touchdowns.

Malik Mason, Fairley: Mason has been one of the top running backs in the area with 602 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

DJ Miller, Houston: Miller is he leading receiver for the Mustangs this season with 335 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Jamarion Morrow, Germantown: Morrow has 480 all-purpose yards with five total touchdowns this season for the Red Devils.

Jack Patterson, Northpoint: Patterson, a Central Arkansas commit, has 882 passing yards with six touchdowns for the Trojans this season.

Southwind’s Kelvin Perkins (5) runs with the ball during the game between Southwind High School and Munford High School in Munford, Tenn., on Friday, September 8, 2023. Southwind defeated Munford 42-0.

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind: Perkins has been one of the top quarterbacks in the area this year throwing 918 yards, no interceptions and 17 passing touchdowns. He is also the Jaguars’ leading rusher with 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Josiah Saleem, Briarcrest: Saleem has 420 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season for the Saints.

Brian Shields, FACS: Shields has nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards, including 631 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns this season.

Damon Sisa, Houston: Sisa has 529 all-purpose yards with six total touchdowns this season, including five rushing touchdowns.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith has 774 yards on the ground so far with 12 rushing touchdowns for the Chargers.

Ty Stark, Munford: Stark is the leading rusher for the Cougars with 496 yards and three touchdowns.

Christopher Talley, Whitehaven: Talley has been one of the top offensive players for the Tigers this season with 547 rushing yards and nearly 700 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.

Cordero Walker, Germantown: Walker has over 1,000 all-purpose yards, including over 600 passing yards and more than 13 total touchdowns.

Lake Cormorant’s Kamarion Franklin (5) pass rushes against Lewisburg High School’s John Koonce (70) during a football game at Lake Cormorant High School football field on August 25, 2023.

Defensive Standouts

Andre Allen, Houston: Allen has the most tackles on the Mustangs' defense through five games with 35.

DJ Allen, Germantown: Allen has 12 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss and a two fumble recoveries.

Clay Bridges, Munford: Bridges has 37 tackles with six tackles for loss and three sacks for Munford this season.

Kollin Collier, Munford: Collier has 17 tackles and two interceptions for the Cougars this season. He also has a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Jacquan Davis, Fairley: Davis leads the Bulldogs defense with four interceptions on nine tackles as a defensive back.

Thomas Davis, MUS: Davis is the second leading tackler for the Owls this season with 31 and five tackles for loss.

Kylan Dickey, Germantown: Dickey has 27 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception this season. He also has a defensive touchdown.

Tristan Euell, Collierville: Euell is the second leading tackler on the Dragons’ defense with 26 tackles. He also has 12 tackles for loss and leads the team with three sacks.

Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant: Franklin, an Ole Miss football commit and No. 1 ranked player in Mississippi, has 24 tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack this season.

Kimerious Hamilton, White Station: Hamilton has 39 tackles and five tackles for loss for the Spartans this season. He also has two sacks.

Gavin Helton, MUS: Helton has 25 tackles and 11 tackles for loss with two sacks this season. He also has four quarterback hurries.

Chase Jennings, Northpoint: Jennings is the leading tackler for the Trojans this season with 34 tackles.

Antoine Keefer, Southwind: Keefer is anchoring the Southwind defense this season, leading the team with 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

David Milburn, Bartlett: Milburn is the Panthers’ leading tackler with 43 total tackles. He also has 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Durrell Miller, Whitehaven: Miller has 38 tackles with a tackles for loss and an interception for the Tigers this season.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson, a Stanford football commit, is tied for the most interceptions on the team with two. He also has nine tackles and four pass breakups.

Devin Rutherford, Bartlett: Rutherford has 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf leads the Owls defense with 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Jaylon Smith, Sheffield: Smith leads the team with 51 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also has four sacks.

Lance Taylor, Jr., Bartlett: Taylor is one of the top tacklers for the Panthers this season with 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack.

