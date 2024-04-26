Commerce runner Chase Gossett wins region title; advances to state

Apr. 25—WHITEHOUSE — Chase Gossett of Commerce won the boys 3200-meter run at the Region II-3A meet to earn his first trip to the state track and field meet.

Gossett, who was a state qualifier in cross country in the fall, won the 3200 in the time of 9 minutes, 36.94 seconds. He was also third in the 1600 with a 4:30.98.

Commerce teammate Oliver Roberts, who was also a state qualifier in cross country, finished sixth in the 1600 (4:39.65).

Izzacc Simon placed in two events as the Tigers finished in a tie with Whitesboro, Gladewater Sabine and Atlanta for sixth place in the team standings with 23 points. Simon was fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.22) and fifth in the 200 (22.66).

Commerce's Ka'Lese Anderson was fourth in the girls 200-meter dash (26.60) and 800 (2:23.91).

I'Zariah Kilson of Commerce was sixth in the girls high jump (4-10).

Lone Oak freshman Haven Scott was fifth in the girls 200 (26.66) and sixth in the 100 (12.95).

Gossett is to run in the 3200-meter run at 9:15 a.m. on May 2 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Region II-3A

Track and Field

Whitehouse

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings — 1. Gunter 78, 2. Troup 61, 3. Winnsboro 40, 4. Winona, Pottsboro 32, 6. Whitesboro, Gladewater Sabine, Commerce, Atlanta 23, 10. Pilot Point 22.

3200-meter run — 1. Chase Gossett, Commerce, 9:36.94.

100-meter dash 4. Izzacc Simon, Commerce, 11.22.

200-meter dash — 5. Izzacc Simon, Commerce, 22.66.

1600-meter run — 3. Chase Gossett, Commerce, 4:30.98 6. Oliver Roberts, Commerce, 4:39.65.

VARSITY GIRLS

Team standings — 1. Gladewater 69, 2. Gunter 61, 3. Atlanta 56, 4. Whitesboro 52, 5. Pilot POint 44, 6. New London West Rusk 31, 7. Mineola 27, 8. New Diana 26, 9. Rains 25, 10. Elysian Fields 22, 20. Commerce 9, 31. Lone Oak 3.

100-meter dash — 6. Haven Scott, Lone Oak, 12.95.

200-meter dash — 4. Ka'Lese Anderson, Commerce, 26.60; 5. Haven Scott, Lone Oak, 26.66.

800-meter run — 4. Macie Morales, Commerce, 2:23.91.

High jump — 6. I'Zariah Kilson, Commerce, 4-10.