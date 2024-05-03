Commerce runner Chase Gossett places eighth at state

May 2—AUSTIN — In his first trip to the state track and field championships, Commerce junior Chase Gossett finished eighth in the Class 3A 3200-meter run on Thursday.

Gossett covered eight laps around the Mike A. Myers Stadium track in the time of 9 minutes, 56.33 seconds.

Noah Strohman of Holliday won in 9:22.42. Christopher Kopecky of East Bernard was second at 9:23.85. Carlos Jose Cortez from Toy was third with a 9:29.19 time.

Gossett was in ninth place for the first two laps and moved up to sixth by the fifth lap before he dropped back two places at the finish.

Gossett of Commerce won the 3200 at the Region II-3A meet to earn his first trip to state in track. Gossett, who was a state qualifier in cross country in the fall, won the region title in 9:36.94. He was also third in the 1600 with a 4:30.98.