Commentators, TV set for the Georgia-Missouri game

The Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 1. The game will air on the SEC Network. The SEC East game will be Georgia’s first night game of the 2022 college football season.

Georgia is 10-1 in series history against Missouri. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 43-6 in Athens last season.

The TV commentators for the game are Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter).

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett is off to a strong start to begin the 2022 college football season. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri enters the game with a 2-2 record. The Tigers are coming off a heartbreaking loss at Auburn last week. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, showed some signs of weakness against Kent State last week. Can the Bulldogs bounce back and have an impressive showing at Missouri?

Georgia football fans can listen to the radio broadcast of the Missouri game on WSB AM 750 via the Bulldog Network. Georgia’s radio team of Eric Zeier (analyst), Scott Howard (play-by-play), and DJ Shockley (sideline reporter) does an excellent job of covering the Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire