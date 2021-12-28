Commentators, TV channel for UGA-Michigan game

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will battle the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The winner will play in the national championship game against the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati. The loser will see an unfortunate ending to their impressive season.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Marty Smith will announce the Orange Bowl on TV. The Georgia-Michigan game will be televised on ESPN. The CFP game also will have alternative broadcasts, including an ESPN Deportes broadcast.

The Orange Bowl will be played in Hard Rock Stadium, which is located in Miami Gardens, Florida. Not a bad spot for Georgia and Michigan fans to go for New Year’s Eve!

The ESPN radio commentating team for the game will be Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich.

Will Kirby Smart start Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett in the CFP? Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The CFP championship will be played at 8 p.m. EST at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Jan. 10. Who will play in the national championship?

Georgia and Alabama are favored to play a rematch of the SEC Championship in the national championship. Can Michigan or Cincinnati spoil an all-SEC national championship?

