Commentators set for Georgia versus Arkansas

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Arkansas Razorbacks at noon on Oct. 2. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The 12 p.m. game will be commentated by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Holly Rowe.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday for the game between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks. GameDay previously attended Georgia’s season-opening win against the Clemson Tigers.

Georgia fans may head to the stadium to see the GameDay headgear pick. Last week for the Notre Dame versus Wisconsin game Lee Corso and the GameDay crew made their picks inside Soldier Field.

Arkansas enters the Georgia game as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Razorbacks are 4-0 with wins over Rice, Texas, Georgia Southern, and Texas A&M.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks fell 37-10 last season against the Georgia Bulldogs in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive line coach Sam Pittman has done an excellent job rebuilding the Arkansas football program. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson will look to establish a running game and passing attack against a stout Georgia Bulldogs defense.

