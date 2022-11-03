Commentators set for Georgia-Tennessee game

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in the biggest college football game of the season (so far). The Georgia-Tennessee game kicks off on Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The CBS commentator crew for the game is Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Georgia enters the game against Tennessee as one of the top defenses in the country. The Bulldogs have a serious challenge as Tennessee has a very talented passing attack and averages 49.4 points per game, which is the most in the country.

However, Tennessee, who is ranked as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, does not have as highly-touted of a defense. The Volunteers allow an average of 21.0 points per game (No. 26 in the country).

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is looking to have another huge game against Tennessee. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football fans can listen to the radio broadcast of the Georgia-Tennessee game on WSB AM 750 or a local affiliate via the Bulldog Network. Georgia’s radio team of Eric Zeier (analyst), Scott Howard (play-by-play), and DJ Shockley (sideline reporter) does an incredible job of covering the Dawgs.

