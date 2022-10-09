Commentators keep waiting for USC to stumble, but it isn’t happening under Lincoln Riley

We can admit that USC isn’t a complete team in the way the 2005 USC Trojans were a complete team. A truly complete team — at its highest level and in its fullest, most potent manifestation — blows teams away on a regular basis. If it stumbles for 30 minutes, it dominates for the next 30. If it suffers some bad breaks, it roars back and makes people completely forget how bad the game was.

The 2022 USC Trojans aren’t at that level. Their win over Oregon State was shaky. Their victory over Arizona State was marked by a slow start. There wasn’t the easy, airtight, completely confident expectation that everything would get solved.

Part of this is simply because Lincoln Riley is building something, and we know that better USC teams are likely to emerge in the future.

The automatic assurance that everything will be fine in the end isn’t there. It was with the 2005 team, partly because we saw 2004 and how reliable that team also was.

Yet, even though 2022 isn’t a complete team the way the 2005 team was, guess what? The 2022 Trojans are 6-0. Commentators who think this team is ready to lose keep getting disappointed. Let’s go through some of the many highlights of a team which is Trojan tough.

ATTRITION

Start here to underscore how tough USC is. No Calen Bullock in the second half. No Shane Lee. No Courtland Ford. Bobby Haskins got hurt again. Jordan Addison was slightly injured before returning. Romello Height is out for the season. This is hardly the full list of USC injuries. Through it all, the defense is delivering a “next man up” showcase of tremendous resilience and resourcefulness. This is a tough defense and a tough team.

TRAVIS DYE

USC’s offensive MVP continues to rush for over 100 yards. He did it again. His running is so reliable, especially in third-and-short situations.

MARIO WILLIAMS

He dropped two passes, but came back with big catches. Not a great performance, but certainly great resilience. That’s mental toughness. Now let’s avoid dropping passes in the future and we’ll be fully set.

JUSTIN DEDICH

He was a game-time decision. He played. He clearly made the USC offensive line better, even though not 100-percent healthy.

BOBBY HASKINS

He got hurt in this Wazzu game and had to leave. He was replaced by Mason Murphy. Still, USC has been saved by Haskins in the absence of Courtland Ford. This can’t be said enough.

TULI TUIPULOTU

Sacks upon sacks. Bunches of big plays. Tuli Tuipulotu fully joined Eric Gentry as USC’s defensive MVP through the first half of the season. The second half of the season will determine who is the team’s defensive MVP.

SOLOMON BYRD

The “Byrd Man” made lots of huge plays. Is there an unsung hero on this roster? Byrd might be the guy.

TYRONE TALENI

Taleni was right there behind Byrd and Tuipulotu as a high-impact player on the Trojans’ defensive line. Getting these “worker bee” contributions has been essential for this defensive unit. Taleni joins Byrd as an unsung hero on this roster.

LINEBACKERS

Collectively, this group held the fort without Shane Lee. Everyone is contributing on this resilient defense.

ANTHONY BEAVERS

He had to replace Calen Bullock after the ridiculous targeting ejection. He got smoked on a long ball … and then stood his ground. Don’t forget about this performance in the bigger scheme of things.

MEKHI BLACKMON

He just doesn’t give up big plays, and this oasis of stability continues to reliever pressure on other defensive teammates. It’s huge for USC.

ALEX GRINCH

What more can be said about a guy who has clearly coached not just the starters well, but also the backups? Player development is showing up, given that players down the depth chart are stepping in and contributing.

PLACEKICKING

Denis Lynch did his job on field goal kicking. No slip-ups, unlike Oregon State.

KICK COVERAGE

Washington State started inside its own 10 on a kickoff. No big returns. USC definitely improved here.

PUNTING

USC pinned Washington State inside its 10 on a punt. The Trojans generally created a lot of long fields for the Cougars, and those added yards gave USC a cushion. Washington State drove 50 to 60 yards a few times but didn’t score because it had to go the whole field.

CALEB WILLIAMS

Oh yeah, him. He wasn’t terrifically accurate, but he trusted the running game and made some of the adjustments many fans and analysts were hoping for. He showed some patience — not a masterclass, but more than against Arizona State. This was progress.

LINCOLN RILEY GAME MANAGEMENT

No dumb pass plays at the end. Riley ran the ball three times, kicked a field goal, and shortened the game to reduce the injury risk for every USC player. Very smart, very mature.

LINCOLN RILEY CULTURE

This is the big takeaway from another USC win: This was not the easy, breezy win over Stanford. In the last three weeks, USC has had to grind and persevere in the second half when a game was close:

Down late to Oregon State in Week 4

Up by only 4 versus Arizona State midway through the third quarter of Week 5

Leading by only 3 versus Washington State in Week 6

USC has never unraveled or flinched or cracked. That’s culture.

ANOTHER NOTE

USC’s defense still hasn’t allowed 30 or more points in any game this season. Who woulda thunk it?

THIS AIN'T CLAY HELTON

END OF 3: 24-14 USC Trojans outscored their opponents 62-7 in third quarters this season. — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) October 9, 2022

THE FINAL POINT

If USC beats Arizona, Cal, and Colorado (three games it should win by big margins), the Trojans could go 1-2 against Utah, UCLA, and Notre Dame and still finish 10-2. If they split the Utah-UCLA pair, they’ll finish 8-1 in the Pac-12.

