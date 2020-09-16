Commentary: Time could be running out for Clippers and Kawhi Leonard

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, grabs a rebound over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 7 of the teams' Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Doc Rivers left the NBA bubble with the kind of limp that’s a receipt for nearly 26,000 minutes of NBA basketball played on his legs. A 3-1 playoff series lead turned into a punchline for the second time in five years, and disbelief filled his lungs.

He marveled at Denver’s togetherness, and regretted his team didn’t have it.

“They kept playing. They never stopped. They just kept playing,” he told The Times. “And when things got bad for us, we stopped trusting. Man … I urged them — keep trusting. And in the heat of the moment, everyone wanted to make the play instead of trusting each other.”

The Clippers’ 104-89 loss to Denver means the organization will have to soak in the disappointment of squandering 47 points worth of leads in its last three games. It’s a pain that won’t go away until the Clippers can take the court again, and who knows when that’ll be?

“Maybe March,” Kawhi Leonard told The Times, though no date for next season has been finalized.

The sting from these losses will force owner Steve Ballmer, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank and the rest of the Clippers’ front office to consider drastic changes, the kind more difficult to figure out when the impact of the NBA bubble is added to the equation.

And, it’ll require the Clippers to take serious stock of their situation and understand the urgency of it all.

As the Clippers left the building, staffers helped lift a piece of exercise equipment, a kind of half-cage used to aid stretching. As they shuffled it away from the locker room door, staffers hoisted it into a fluorescent light fixture, nearly tearing it from the ceiling.

And still, more absurdity was to come.

“It was obvious pressure to live up to the title expectations,” Clippers guard Paul George said. “But as a player, I mean, you want that. Like you want that. Again, it's the first time I've been in that situation where we're expected to win. But you know, it is what it is. It's no cop-out. Fact of the matter is, we didn't live up to that expectation.

“But I think internally, we've always felt, this is not a championship-or-bust year for us.”

That might not sit well with the people who traded the Clippers’ future for George — and the assurance that Kawhi Leonard would sign — last offseason. It’s a deal that cost the Clippers draft picks until 2026 and their best young player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made that trade because they knew they’d need time to rebuild. The Clippers made that trade because they knew they couldn’t afford to wait.

The Clippers again will have to move forward at double speed this offseason because, once again, there’s no time to wait. Leonard, the player who fully legitimized the Clippers as a bona fide destination by signing there after winning a title with Toronto in 2019, could undercut all that good will by opting out and walking after next season.

Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell are free agents, and JaMychal Green can become one if he declines his player option. And while George was fully in the “run-it-back” camp postgame Tuesday, Leonard said the Clippers need to adjust.

View photos Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, left, is pressured by Denver's Jamal Murray. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) More

“We’ve got to get smarter,” Leonard said.

Leonard, as with George and Rivers, said the Clippers’ chemistry problems were crippling. Multiple players fought COVID-19 before arriving in the bubble. Three others left Orlando to cope with the deaths of friends and family.

And with players in and out of quarantine — time extended in one case by a trip to a gentleman’s club for some chicken wings — kept the Clippers from the practice time Rivers so excitedly craved once it was announced the season was back on.

Denver, also had to fight adversity, its organization hit hard by the virus. Coach Michael Malone and star Nikola Jokic were among those who tested positive. When the team arrived in Orlando, they did so with just more than half their players.

