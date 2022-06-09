Commentary propaganda and confusing TV graphics undermine LIV Golf debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Cary
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerry Foltz
    Professional golfer
Commentary propaganda and confusing TV graphics undermine LIV Golf debut
Commentary propaganda and confusing TV graphics undermine LIV Golf debut

There were a few problems with the first day’s coverage of the LIV Golf Invitational from Centurion Club - we will get to the on-screen graphics and team format - but the main one was this: when you know that the commentator you are listening to, who has never commentated on golf before, is earning seven figures to turn up and talk about how amazing the golf tournament you are watching is, you do tend to question what you are being told.

This was not commentary, this was propaganda. From the moment a glossy pre-produced video entitled ‘Evolution’ was trailed before the start of the coverage at 2pm, with Dennis Quaid narrating (“Evolution can be uncomfortable but we love this crazy game enough to try!”), and we cut to the studio where Greg Norman was served up some softball questions, it was difficult - impossible - to escape the feeling that you were being marketed to. It was overkill. The Saudi rebel league is already the most controversial thing to be happening in sport right now. You rather felt the producers might have wiser to tell their commentary team to tone it down a bit and try to sound more objective. But the hype was unrelenting. And flew in the face of everything viewers already knew about the event.

“The crowds have flocked in,” we were told (the organisers had to give tickets away to get anyone to show up in Hertfordshire). “The excitement is palpable,” (the rules governing spectating at Centurion Club were criticised in the build up for being ridiculously “draconian”). “The draft party the other night was mind-blowingly fantastic.” (the original host Alexandra Palace pulled out and journalists were banned from attending the draft). “I’ve never seen so many smiles on the faces of elite sportsmen,” (as play began at 2.15pm the PGA Tour Commissioner was simultaneously sending out an email making clear that any of its members playing at Centurion Club who had not already resigned their membership were now banned).

To be fair to Arlo White, who has recently been replaced by Peter Drury as NBC's Premier League commentator and was enticed by what Telegraph Sport understands to be a seven-figure sum to front the LIV coverage, he had a job to do. As did pundits Jerry Foltz, Dom Boulet, and on-course commentator Su-Ann Heng (a former No 1 in Singapore). But they weren’t half made to work for their paycheques.

“Lee Westwood has just made history,” White informed us solemnly when the Englishman made the first par of the day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Su-Ann Heng Kasem 🇸🇬 (@suannhengk)

You could see why the likes of Darren Clarke had turned down multi-million dollar deals to be LIV analysts, even without the threat that he might risk a ban from the Champions Tour if he accepted.

All that being said, the viewing figures were actually half-decent. The fact that at one stage over 100,000 people were following on YouTube (the major broadcasters had all declined to cover this first event, which was being live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and LIVGolf.com) compared to a couple of hundred watching the free DP World Tour coverage from Sweden will encourage Greg Norman as much as it will scare the European Tour.

And the golf? It was ok. The format - it was a shotgun start with the entire 48-player field beginning simultaneously on 16 holes, meaning the action was indeed, as they kept reminding us, “relentless” - may well attract new fans.

But they are going to have to do something about the on-screen graphics. This viewer at least found the team logos confusing, the scores slightly misleading given they were all attacking the course in a different order, and the constant ‘pinging’ noise every time a score changed utterly infuriating.

Commentary propaganda and confusing TV graphics undermine LIV Golf debut
Commentary propaganda and confusing TV graphics undermine LIV Golf debut

Not that the LIV Golf commentary team was bothered. “History was just made in a big way,” Foltz informed us after Mickelson sent his opening tee shot soaring down the 1st fairway. “And it’s here to stay.”

Recommended Stories

  • Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson start well in Saudi-backed rebel circuit debut

    Controversial series gets under way at Centurion Golf Club north of London Mickelson and Johnson post first-round scores of one-under - two of 10 golfers under par Charl Schwartzel leads after 18 holes thanks to score of five-under PGA Tour bans Saudi rebels as they tee off at opening LIV Series event Commentary propaganda and confusing TV graphics undermine LIV Golf debut

  • LIV Golf players react to PGA Tour suspensions

    Ian Poulter said he would appeal the ruling. Graeme McDowell said he wanted to “keep the moral high ground” by resigning.

  • PGA Tour drops hammer, suspending current and future LIV players

    The PGA Tour has suspended players involved with the LIV Golf tour, now and in the future.

  • Charl Schwartzel shoots 65, leads first-ever LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London

    Just a few hours after being suspended by the PGA Tour, Charl Schwartzel took the lead in the inaugural LIV Golf.

  • Saudi-backed golf tour faces sportswashing charge

    STORY: One of the biggest and most controversial shake-ups in golf history got under way Thursday (June 9).The LIV Golf Invitational Series teed off at the Centurion Club just north of London.The money on offer from the Saudi-backed venture has lured some of golf’s biggest names away from the established PGA Tour.Major winners like Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have agreed to join the series.Mickelson is reported to be getting a $200 million appearance deal, while Johnson reportedly cashes in $125 million.But the U.S. PGA tour has threatened participants with unspecified disciplinary action. Meanwhile human rights campaigners have accused the Saudi organisers of sportswashing - using the event to distract from controversies over the country's record. Speaking earlier in the week Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell said politics was none of his concern: "I think as golfers, if we tried to cure geopolitical situations in every country in the world that we play golf in, we wouldn't play a lot of golf. It's a really hard question to answer. We're just here to focus on the golf and to have what it does globally for the role models that these guys are and that we are."The Centurion competition is the first of eight events.It takes place during the PGA’s Canadian Open.That event is one of the world’s oldest continuously running golf competitions and offers more established prestige.But the Centurion event's purse of $25 million is almost triple the $8.7 million on offer from the Canadian Open.The money hasn’t pulled away all the big names, though.Reports say Jack Nicklaus turned down a $100 million offer to be the face of the series.Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy also stuck with the PGA and will look to defend his Canadian Open title.He warned LIV Golf defectors that decisions made purely for money motives usually don't work out well.

  • Paulina Gretzky shows off her svelte figure in sparkling blue swimsuit

    The model rocked a three-piece sparkly swimsuit by Devon Windsor.

  • PGA Tour signals its vulnerability

    The LIV Golf league's debut, and the PGA Tour's response, prove that the PGA Tour is unexpectedly vulnerable.

  • LIV golfers banned from PGA Tour. Now what will Rickie Fowler do? | D'Angelo

    For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?

  • Why Bryson DeChambeau's jump to LIV is so significant

    The departures of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf are a significant escalation.

  • PGA Tour suspends golfers playing in LIV event

    STORY: The PGA Tour has suspended 17 golfers - including fan favorite Phil Mickelson - for joining the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Mickelson teed off at the Saudi-backed competition on Thursday. With $25 million dollars up for grabs, it's the most lucrative tournament in the sport's history. In a letter to members, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan accused LIV participants of 'turning their backs' on the U.S. based circuit for 'financial-based reasons'. Their suspensions are indefinite. LIV Golf knocked the move as “vindictive” - and said it "deepens the divide between the Tour and its members." Mickelson stayed mum on the issue, while former Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he wasn’t fazed. “Any PGA tour matters, I’m not going to discuss publicly at this time.” “It doesn’t bother me. I’m very happy where I am. I’m excited for this tour, I thought today was a great day to start and that’s where I'm going to focus. I resigned a week and a half ago so what the PGA tour said doesn’t go with me because I’m not a member.” The developments come amid a bitter power struggle rocking golf's foundations. The money on offer from LIV has lured some of golf’s biggest names away from the established PGA Tour. Speaking earlier in the week, Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell defended his participation. “You know, it would be crazy to walk away from that as a businessman.” But the breakaway series is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which critics say is an attempt to burnish the country’s reputation in light of human rights concerns through so-called “sportswashing.” The competition takes place during the PGA’s Canadian Open. It’s one of the world’s most established golf tournaments - but offers a far smaller prize of $8.7 million. Rory McIlroy is hoping to defend his title there and accused the LIV golfers as being turned by “boatloads of cash.” After London, the LIV Series has four events in the United States, one in Thailand, one in Saudi Arabia before a team finale at Donald Trump's course in Miami.

  • Golf establishment left tottering after rebel circuit's latest landgrab

    There were not literally tanks parked on the lawns of Centurion Club in Hertfordshire on Wednesday, but they might as well have been.

  • LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson’s blacked-out Masters logo among the things Golf Twitter was talking about during the first event in London

    Well, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is off and running. Here's some of what Golf Twitter had to say about it.

  • More PGA players are making the jump to Saudi-backed LIV Golf

    Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the latest PGA players to opt for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, and Yahoo Finance reporter Josh Schafer explains why.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick explains why he wouldn’t backup Bills’ Josh Allen and it’s thoughtful

    Even in not signing with the #Bills, Fitzpatrick makes you love him more:

  • Phil Mickelson will not cede PGA Tour membership as he sets to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Series

    Unlike most golfers who have resigned their PGA Tour status to play in the LIV Series, Phil Mickelson said he will not give up his Tour membership.

  • Once again, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas nailed their responses to LIV Golf Series news

    Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler all shared their thoughts on LIV Golf.

  • Angels resort to nothing but Nickelback walk-up songs amid 14-game losing streak

    Is this grounds for a fan refund in Anaheim?

  • Saudi-backed golf tour now has 'strength in numbers' amid PGA rivalry: Lawyer

    As more of golf’s top athletes defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the case for maintaining sponsors despite public backlash is only growing stronger, according to one sports lawyer.

  • Fantasy baseball drops you should consider despite the brandname

    Several big names who aren't delivering are being held onto in too many fantasy baseball leagues. Fred Zinkie reveals a star-studded list of players to consider dropping.

  • Report: DeChambeau, Reed to join Saudi-funded league in US

    Major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed plan to sign up with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in time for the rival circuit to start playing in U.S. cities, a British newspaper reported Wednesday. The Daily Telegraph says Greg Norman and his staff that runs LIV Golf Investments plan to announce the latest two defections from the PGA Tour on Friday. The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion Golf Club, which features Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, is set to begin Thursday.