Commanding Rybakina through to fourth round in Paris
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached the French Open fourth round for the second time with a commanding win over Elise Mertens.
The world number four needed just 67 minutes to beat the 25th seed from Belgium 6-4 6-2.
Rybakina, 24, reached the quarter-finals in Paris in 2021 but withdrew with injury before her third-round match last year.
The in-form Kazakh will face either Elina Svitolina or Ana Bogdan next.
Earlier, home hope Varvara Gracheva overcame Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5 6-3 to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time.
She will face either Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva or American Peyton Stearns next.