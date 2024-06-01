Commanding Rybakina through to fourth round in Paris

Elena Rybakina was beaten in the 2023 Australian Open final [Getty Images]

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached the French Open fourth round for the second time with a commanding win over Elise Mertens.

The world number four needed just 67 minutes to beat the 25th seed from Belgium 6-4 6-2.

Rybakina, 24, reached the quarter-finals in Paris in 2021 but withdrew with injury before her third-round match last year.

The in-form Kazakh will face either Elina Svitolina or Ana Bogdan next.

Earlier, home hope Varvara Gracheva overcame Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5 6-3 to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time.

She will face either Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva or American Peyton Stearns next.