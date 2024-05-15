Commanders Zach Ertz ‘extremely excited to be here’

“The best teams I have been on have been the hardest working teams.”

Commanders’ new tight end Zach Ertz displayed a businesslike approach Tuesdayas he met with the media on the first day of Organized Team Activities (OTA).

He spoke of head coach Dan Quinn taking ownership of this team from the players, conveying that they would mold this team into their image.

Ertz expressed that Dan Quinn has set a standard and the players will need to hold each other accountable to meet that standard.

Speaking of which, Ertz complimented rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, stating Daniels is working hard behind the scenes to prepare himself for the season.

The 33-year-old tight end made it clear he was not out there holding the hands of the other tight ends. Yet, he also understands he can’t simply be barking out orders either.

“First, you got to have a personal relationship with someone…….I’m just trying to help them in any way I can. It’s something that at this stage of my career, I have taken a lot more pride in now than maybe I did when younger.”

The three-time pro bowler knows he might not have much longer in the NFL. “I am just trying to maximize this team, anyone I can help, not only tight ends, but any skill position.”

Highlights of touchdowns as an Eagle

“The vets have to set the leadership, how this thing is going to go. We’re going to push each other to be the best version of ourselves that we can.”

Nine years as an Eagle and three as a Cardinal have matured Ertz. On Tuesday, he spoke of communication and leadership as the result of interacting with people.

“I want to be as open as possible,” Ertz said. “That is what guys are going to remember. (These) people are not going to remember my stats, my yards, my catches. When I’m done, hopefully, they remember the relationship I have with them. So, that’s what I’m trying to develop.”

The Commanders’ younger tight ends could certainly learn from Ertz entering his 13th season. The tight ends on the current Commanders roster are Ertz, John Bates, Armani Rogers, Cole Turner, Colson Yankoff, and the newly drafted Ben Sinnott.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire