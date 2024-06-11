Commanders work out XFL kicker Andre Szmyt, others

The Washington Commanders released veteran kicker Brandon McManus last week before their final week of Organized Training Activities (OTAs). McManus faced allegations of sexual assault from his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

Washington signed Ramiz Ahmed last week, giving the team a kicker ahead of its final week of OTAs. Ahmed, 29, kicked collegiately at Nevada and spent some time with the Bears and Packers. He never attempted a field goal or extra point in a game. Ahmed also spent time in the UFL this spring with the Birmingham Stallions.

Now, the Commanders are looking to give Ahmed some competition.

Washington brought in another former UFL kicker, Andre Szmyt, for a workout on Tuesday morning before it begins its three day mandatory minicamp.

Szmyt, 25, kicked collegiately at Syracuse, where he won the Lou Groza Award and was a unanimous All-American in 2018. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but did not make the roster. Szmyt spent this spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he was excellent, making 19 of his 21 field goal attempts. He had a long of 61 yards and was four of five from 50 yards and beyond.

Washington also brought in D.C. Defenders kicker Matt McCrane for a workout.

McCrane spent the past two seasons with the Defenders and has quietly been outstanding. He played college football at Kansas State and has spent time with the Cardinals, Raiders, Steelers, Browns and Eagles, mostly on the offseason rosters. He has attempted 12 NFL field goals, making eight of them.

In a game this April, McCrane hit field goals from 58, 54 and 49 yards in a Defenders’ win.

