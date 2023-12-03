Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: ‘I ran a lot of cardio’ in loss to Dolphins

When Terry McLaurin is visibly upset or frustrated, then you know things are bad.

The Washington Commanders were blown out again on Sunday; this time, the Miami Dolphins defeated Washington 45-15. While the Washington defense was the story, the offense wasn’t much better.

McLaurin didn’t catch a single pass against the Dolphins, and the pass-heavy Commanders only attempted 23 passes, with quarterback Sam Howell finishing 12 of 23 for 127 yards and one interception.

McLaurin had just three targets on the day, one of which was an attempted throwaway from Howell that McLaurin deflected.

The ultimate professional and leader, McLaurin spoke to the media after the game and appeared visibly frustrated.

“I ran a lot of cardio,” McLaurin said. “It happens; it comes with it when it’s tough. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but I’m going to keep coming in and practicing and playing hard. As long as I turn on the film and I’m making extra blocks down on the field when I’m trying to clear it out for guys. I’m going to continue to run my routes hard, so that’s what I’m going to do. At the end of the day, I’m not going to quit, but yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Terry McLaurin didn't have a single catch today vs. the Dolphins. He was asked about that after the game. Terry said, "I ran a lot of cardio…I'm going to continue to run my routes hard. At the end of the day, I'm not going to quit, but yeah it's frustrating." pic.twitter.com/IEW07NkyHw — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 3, 2023

This is as close to an angry McLaurin as you’ll find. He’s been on some bad teams in his five NFL seasons, particularly his rookie season, and has had plenty of reasons to be frustrated.

McLaurin hasn’t seen the same number of targets in Eric Bieniemy’s offense as he had in his first four seasons. The Commanders are off next week and have four games remaining in the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire