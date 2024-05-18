Commanders WR Terry McLaurin named Touchdown Club Player of the Year

Peyton Manning was in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday as the featured speaker at Joe Gibbs’ Burgundy and Gold Banquet for his Youth For Tomorrow foundation.

It’s always a big deal when Manning is involved, and he was asked about the current state of the Washington Commanders. Manning really likes quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has attended his family’s Manning Passing Academy.

“I’m a big fan of your quarterback,” Manning said. He then joked that he was going to pick Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin for his fantasy team.

McLaurin was on hand, too, as he was honored as the Touchdown Club’s Player of the Year. Daron Payne won the award last year.

During @CoachJoeGibbs' Burgundy & Gold Gala, @TheTerry_25 was recognized as the Touchdown Club Player of the Year 💛 pic.twitter.com/JPqSZRBLgL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2024

Manning has long admired McLaurin, who is from Indianapolis, where Manning played the first 14 seasons of his NFL career.

“I’m a big fan of Terry; he’s an Indianapolis kid. I knew about him in high school,” Manning said.

It was a tough year for the Commanders in 2023, finishing 4-13. However, McLaurin did go over 1,000 for the fourth consecutive season, reaching the mark in Washington’s final game.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire