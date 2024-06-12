Commanders WR Terry McLaurin discusses where he wants to improve

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin enters his sixth NFL season in 2024. McLaurin will catch passes from another new quarterback. None of Washington’s 2023 quarterbacks are on the roster, with rookie Jayden Daniels expected to be the starter in 2024.

Over the years, regardless of how well he has played, McLaurin has always discussed areas in which he wants to improve. McLaurin is an oddity for a star NFL wide receiver. He’s unselfish and quiet, doesn’t throw a fit when the ball isn’t coming his way, and always puts his teammates first.

Every year, McLaurin discusses an area in which he wants to improve. Before, he talked about being better at contested catches and later was among the NFL’s best in that area.

The Commanders opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and McLaurin spoke on which area he’s trying to improve in for 2024.

“The main thing, route-running wise, is my feet, getting in and out of breaks at the top, I think I can be a lot more efficient in that,” McLaurin said.

“Run after the catch is one of the things that just in my game I feel like is OK, and I feel like I can take another step, and I think that’s just putting yourself in those positions in practice. Not just being OK, taking the ball and running straight for 10 yards, even though that’s what we’re asked to do. It’s like trying to size up a DB when you get down the field, try to use a stiff arm, not trying to hurt your guys, but just putting yourself in those live types of situations to be prepared for the game. It’s a balance for me because I always want to protect the football, that’s my No. 1 objective when I am carrying the ball. But at the same time, when you can make one guy miss, two guys miss, and you can get those three, four yards, those add up over the course of a game. And I think the elite receivers really do that at a high level. That’s someone I see myself being.”

It isn’t as if McLaurin isn’t good after the catch; Washington’s offense hasn’t allowed him the opportunity to create extra yardage after the catch. Perhaps that changes under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

It’s rare to hear any player talk so openly about specific areas in which they want to improve. It’s another reason why McLaurin is special.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire