Commanders to be without top pass rusher for Week 3 matchup vs. Eagles
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington CommandersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chase YoungAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Reid SinnettAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
So Washington will be without its best defensive player against Jacksonville, Detroit, Philadelphia and Dallas, and potentially longer. https://t.co/t378nZjqe2
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2022
The Eagles have a manageable schedule to start the 2022 NFL season, and their week three opponent will be without their top pass rusher.
The Washington Commanders announced four roster moves, including placing Chase Young on the Reserve/PUP list, meaning he’ll miss the team’s first four regular season games.
Young, the No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL last November, logging 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks one year after recording 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles as a rookie.
List
Eagles' 53-man roster predictions after the second preseason game
List
5 Eagles making a final push for 53-man roster spot
List
Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 2
Related
Watch: Eagles QB Reid Sinnett connects with WR Devon Allen for a 55-yard TD pass vs. Browns
Eagles sit 26 players vs. Browns in preseason Week 2
Watch: Eagles players answer if DeVonta Smith can cover Darius Slay one-on-one
Former Eagles DE Chris Long isn't ruling out an NFL comeback
Eagles LB Haason Reddick invests and partners in clean energy drink R7