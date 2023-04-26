Commanders Wire 2023 NFL mock draft round one

Bryan Manning and Ivan Lambert take turns selecting every other player in their annual Commanders Wire NFL Mock draft.

This draft will cover only the first round, and note there will be only 31 selections (not the usual 32) as the NFL ruled that Miami must forfeit their 2023 first-round selection and their 2024 third-round selection as a result of an NFL investigation that concluded Miami violated the league’s policy regarding the integrity of each NFL game.

We realize there will no doubt be trades made Thursday night, but seeing no one has any idea how many or where, we determined to simply make the choices for the teams in their assigned draft position as teams enter the draft Thursday night.

1. Carolina Panthers -- Bryce Young, QB Alabama

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass behind a block by Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Texans -- C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud wore “Haskins Jr.” on his jersey in honor of Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State football player who died last week. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

3. Arizona Cardinals -- Will Anderson, Edge Alabama

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

4. Indianapolis Colts -- Will Levis, QB Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

5. Seattle Seahawks -- Tyree Wilson, DE Texas Tech

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) is sacked by Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19). Texas Tech took on the University of Texas at Austin at Darrell K. Royal stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 25, 2021.

Aem Texas Vs Texas Tech 23

6. Detroit Lions -- Jalen Carter, DT Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) chases TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7. Las Vegas Raiders-- Devon Witherspoon, CB Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 02: Avery Young #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is chased by Devon Witherspoon #31 of the Illinois Fighting Illini. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

8. Atlanta Falcons -- Peter Skoronski, T/G Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) prepares to block against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

9. Chicago Bears -- Paris Johnson, OT Ohio State

Team Buckeye offensive guard Paris Johnson Jr. (77) leaves the field following the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

10. Philadelphia Eagles -- Nolan Smith, DE Georgia

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tennessee Titans -- Anthony Richardson, QB Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs with the ball during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs South Carolina Gamecocks

12. Houston Texans -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

13. Green Bay Packers -- Lukas Van Ness, DE Iowa

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (DL47) participates in drills during the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

14. New England Patriots -- Christian Gonzalez, CB Orgeon

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez hauls in an interception as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

15. New York Jets -- Broderick Jones, OT Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) rushes behind the blocking of Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

16. Washington Commanders -- Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) during football game between Tennessee and Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Kns Utvbs0901

17. Pitsburgh Steelers -- Joey Porter Jr., CB Penn State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) can’t make a catch in the end zone against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) during the third quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021.

Osu21psu Kwr 31

18. Detroit Liions -- Deonte Banks, CB Maryland

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Keyon Lesane (15) reaches for a pass as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Bucs -- Anton Harrison, OT Oklahoma

OU’s Eric Gray (0) runs through a gap created by offensive linemen

Marquis Hayes (54) and Anton Harrison (71) against Nebraska on Sept. 18, 2021.

jump

20. Seattle Seahawks O'Cyrus Torrence, G Florida

Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (OL46) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

21. Los Angeles Chargers -- Bijan Robinson, RB Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball. Texas took on Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 2, 2021.

Aem Ut Vs Tcu 25

22. Baltimore Ravens -- Myles Murphy DE Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Myles Murphy (98) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

23. Minnesota Vikings -- Zay Flowers, WR Boston College

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Will McDonald, Edge Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Giants -- John Michael Schmitz C, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys -- Dalton Kincaid, TE Utah

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

27. Buffalo Bills -- Jordan Addison, WR USC

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

28. Cincinnatti Bengals-- Brian Branch, S Alabama

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) returns a punt for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

29. New Orleans Saints -- Calijah Kancey, DT Pittsburgh

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) reacts after recording a sack against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

30. Philadelphia Eagles -- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

31. Kansas City Chiefs -- Quentin Johnston WR TCU

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs a route against Michigan during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Fiesta Bowl Game

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire