Commanders win third in a row, defeating Colts 17-16

The Washington Commanders defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, to improve to 4-4 on the season.

However, it was far from easy.

When Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was intercepted in the fourth quarter, the Colts took advantage, scoring a touchdown to take a 16-7 lead with around 11 minutes remaining.

Considering how Washington’s offense had looked since its only touchdown in the second quarter, the Colts had to feel good about a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately, the Commanders had three timeouts remaining and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. On Washington’s first drive after the Indianapolis touchdown, Heinicke drove the Commanders down the field, but the drive ended disappointingly with a field goal to trim the lead to 16-10.

Washington’s defense stopped Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger short on a third-down run, and Indy punted with under three minutes remaining. That meant if the Commanders were going to win, they’d need to drive 89 yards with 2:39 remaining.

Again, the Commanders had all three timeouts and the two-minute warning.

Heinicke methodically moved the ball down the field. At one point, the Commanders faced a 4th and 2. Instead of panicking, Heinicke found wide receiver Curtis Samuel for a first down, and the Commanders were in business.

Then, Heinicke found wide receiver Cam Sims for 21 yards to the Indianapolis 34-yard line. On the next play, Heinicke dropped back and found star wideout Terry McLaurin for a 33-yard completion inside the Colts’ one-yard line. After a timeout, Washington had a first and goal with 26 seconds and one timeout remaining.

Would this be a repeat of the Tennessee debacle?

It would not, as Heinicke came out of the timeout, kept the ball, crossed the goal line, and tied the game. Kicker Joey Slye nailed the point after, and the Commanders led with 22 seconds left.

Washington’s defense held, pushing the Commanders’ winning streak to three games.

Heinicke completed 23 of 31 passes for 279 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and the game-winning score.

McLaurin, the hometown hero, caught six passes for 113 yards. Next up for the Commanders are Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire