Commanders get a win: Hold on for 20-17 victory over Patriots

With the game on the line, the Patriots had driven 50 yards in nine plays.

With 38 seconds remaining, on 2nd & 8 at the Commanders 41, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dropped back and passed toward receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster reached for the pass, it went off of his hands, and rookie defensive back Quan Martin executed the old “tip drill” wonderfully, securing the interception.

Quan Martin’s first career interception nets the Commanders a road win in NE. pic.twitter.com/CCohL8bIZp — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023

The Commanders had held on defeating the Patriots 20-17 for their first victory over New England since 2003. On that day, Steve Spurrier was the Washington head coach, Tom Brady threw three interceptions, and the Washington team was still the “Redskins.”

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell forced a second-quarter pass in the last minute of the first half, resulting in an interception in the end zone, costing them dearly with no score on the drive.

Yet, Howell played well enough that the Commanders converted 9 of 17 third downs, with Howell coming up with several clutch passes. Also, the Commanders defense held the Patriots to a mere three of 12 on third downs.

Washington out-gained New England 432-327 as Howell was 29 of 45 for 325 yards. The Commanders also out-rushed the Patriots 124-107, and the good guys held the ball for 37:10 to the Patriots 22:50.

The game also featured perhaps the first time in NFL history a quarterback was sacked with the ball in his hand, and yet Commanders defensive end KJ Henry was called for “roughing the passer.” It was a huge, terrible call by officials as Jones’ fumble recovered by Efe Obada was overruled, gifting the Patriots a first down, and they subsequently also kicked a field goal.

Terry McLaurin led Washington with 73 receiving yards on five receptions, while Jahan Dotson added 69 yards, Byron Pringle 55 yards, Antonio Gibson 42, Dyami Brown 33, Logan Thomas 31 and Jamison Crowder 23.

With the win, the Commanders are now 4-5, while the Patriots fell to 2-7.

