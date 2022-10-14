Commanders win as Bears’ last gasp comes up inches shy of goal line

The Chicago Bears were driving for a potential winning score against the Washington Commanders on Thursday at Soldier Field.

The low-scoring game came down to a fourth-down play and Justin Fields threw a pass to Darnell Mooney.

The pass was a little behind the Bears’ receiver, who was hit as he was about to make the catch.

Had he held on immediately, it would have been a touchdown.

However, Mooney bobbled the football before coming down with it, inches short of the goal line.

Final score: Washington 12, Chicago 7.

The outcome ruined a spectacular run by Fields to put the Bears in scoring position.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire