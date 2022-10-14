Commanders win as Bears’ last gasp comes up inches shy of goal line
The Chicago Bears were driving for a potential winning score against the Washington Commanders on Thursday at Soldier Field.
The low-scoring game came down to a fourth-down play and Justin Fields threw a pass to Darnell Mooney.
The pass was a little behind the Bears’ receiver, who was hit as he was about to make the catch.
Had he held on immediately, it would have been a touchdown.
However, Mooney bobbled the football before coming down with it, inches short of the goal line.
Final score: Washington 12, Chicago 7.
This close. #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/S5OL385R11
— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
The outcome ruined a spectacular run by Fields to put the Bears in scoring position.
There goes @justnfields!#WASvsCHI on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/T2Vqz4ZXAV
— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022