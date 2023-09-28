Are the Commanders wide receivers getting open consistently?

Through three games this season, Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson has 10 receptions for 83 yards on 15 targets. This is in Washington’s pass-heavy offense in the first three weeks.

Remember how Dotson was everyone’s favorite breakout candidate for 2023?

There’s still plenty of time for Dotson to break out and have a huge season. For now, Washington’s more significant concerns are protecting quarterback Sam Howell. Howell has taken 19 sacks through three games.

Of those 19 sacks, some are on Howell. I would say at least seven — maybe more — of those sacks could’ve been avoided. That doesn’t excuse the rest of Washington’s offense, though.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been pass-happy through three weeks. And while that’s a breath of fresh air for Washington fans, has it been the best strategy when trying to develop a young quarterback?

There are the running backs in pass protection. We saw starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. whiff on a block on a fourth down play inside the five-yard line last week against the Bills, leading Howell to rush the throw.

Of course, there is the offensive line. Outside of right guard Sam Cosmi, this unit has varied from bad to shaky. Left guard Saahdiq Charles has shown promise, while left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has been OK. Overall, though, Washington’s offensive line remains a weakness.

Another concern is the wide receivers. Are they consistently getting separation? Terry McLaurin, Dotson and Curtis Samuel are all outstanding, but one recent stat indicates as a whole, Washington’s receivers are among the worst in gaining separation on their routes.

Perfectly covered play % for offenses/defenses through 2 weeks of the season. Red lines is league avg back to 2019, pretty telling that only 11/32 teams are above avg right now. Mike LaFleur is in his bag without Aaron Rodgers, Jim Schwartz has been amazing, and Matt Canada… pic.twitter.com/zvFY5aoV51 — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) September 19, 2023

After Washington’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, McLaurin said the following about Howell.

“Obviously, he’s still growing at the quarterback position being our QB1, but at the same time, he holds himself to a high standard; we hold him to a high standard,” McLaurin said. “And I know he’s going to look himself in the mirror and see how he can come back and get better. But the other position groups have to do a good job of helping him out, whether that’s getting open a little quicker or spacing, making sure we are on the same page with him.”

See his comments on spacing. McLaurin is a perfectionist and always works to improve his game. Check out another image from last week’s game.

Top of the drop. This is what he's seeing…….. This isn't good. EB? What's going on here my guy? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/E1QhJ9mlSN — Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) September 25, 2023

McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel didn’t forget how to get open. Bieniemy must do more to help his players. When it comes to Howell, Bieniemy should use more maximum protection and play action. The Commanders have thrived on play action in recent years, but we’ve rarely seen it through three games.

McLaurin was right. Everyone must do better. This isn’t just coaching, one player or even one group. For the Commanders to improve offensively, they need more from everyone.

For most young quarterbacks, if they see a receiver is covered, they will quickly move off that option because they often need to see open vs. anticipating the receiver being open. Is Howell holding the ball a split second longer on each drop because he doesn’t trust his receivers are open enough?

Washington’s struggling offense has another stiff test this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire