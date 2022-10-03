Commanders, Wentz disappoint again vs Dallas

For the third consecutive week, Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders didn’t get the job done, falling 25-10 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The game was in Texas; everything is big in Texas. Or so some of the Washington brass thought anyway. The Commanders thought it a big deal they were wearing an alternate black uniform, going against the tradition of wearing some combinations of burgundy and gold. You know, the actual team colors for the 90-year history?

Daniel and Tanya Snyder were front and present, seen lapping up the atmosphere down on the field with Jerry Jones in his “JerryWorld” stadium.

It was a football game, and in the end, the story is never the uniforms, the owners showing up, the point spread, or the mass of media predictions and pregame shows.

Plain and simple, the Commanders (1-3) are not as good as the Cowboys (3-1). You know, the team who lost Dak Prescott in Week 1 and was written off as eliminated from playoff contention? It’s a team game, and the Cowboys quarterback and Cowboys defense are better.

Washington’s quarterback Carson Wentz had some sort of aversion to stepping up into the pocket (when there was one). He preferred to fall back, not plant his feet on throws and thus suffered (again) from a lack of accuracy.

Wentz attempted 42 passes and only gained 170 yards for an anemic 4.0 yards per attempt. Wentz’s counterpart Cooper Rush attempted 27 passes completing 15 for 223 yards for a much more efficient 8.3 yards per attempt. Wentz had two more interceptions and a touchdown pass. Rush countered with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The Washington defense came into the game giving up big plays. So, on the first drive, they gave up a 31-yard pass to Ezekiel Elliott. They also permitted a 30-yarder to CeeDee Lamb and a 45-yarder to Noah Brown.

If you watched the two games last season, one single glaring characteristic remained true in this first game between the two teams this season. The Dallas pass rush is visibly accomplished by much more explosive athletes. Thus, the Cowboys recorded 11 QB hits, 6 TFL and 2 sacks. Washington looked much slower choosing to rush Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams instead of Shaka Toney in passing situations.

Washington outrushed Dallas 142-62 providing balance, yet the offensive line several times didn’t protect Wentz well. When the line did protect well enough, Wentz simply was not good enough.

