Commanders welcome Robert Griffin III back for Week 1 opener vs. Cardinals

Regardless of what you think of Robert Griffin III these days, most Washington fans could never forget the 2012 season. Over the 24 years of former owner Daniel Snyder’s ownership, that season created many special memories for fans

Griffin’s time in D.C. didn’t end well. After a magical rookie season, a major injury, and clashes with former head coach Mike Shanahan and others, Griffin departed after the 2015 season, having lost his job to Kirk Cousins.

After Washington, Griffin played one year in Cleveland, then sat out the following season before finishing his NFL career with three seasons in Baltimore as a backup to Lamar Jackson.

These days, Griffin is an analyst on ESPN. And a good one. He has often been outspoken about his time in Washington, always speaking of his love for the fans.

On Sunday, the Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals before a sold-out crowd at FedEx Field. Sunday’s crowd could be the most passionate Washington supporters at FedEx Field since the 2012 season.

Griffin will be there. On Friday, the Commanders released a “Welcome home” video on their social media channels of a classic car heading to FedEx Field. Griffin gets out of the car and is welcomed “home.” Griffin replies, “It’s good to be back.”

This is really well done. Perhaps the Commanders could also air a similar video for Pro Football Hall of Fame running back John Riggins, who is expected to attend Sunday’s game.

As for Griffin, while his career ended disappointingly for him and the organization, his 2012 season was fun for fans of all ages.

Sunday is shaping up to be a big day for the franchise.

Griffin responded to the message on Twitter.

It’s time for ALL OF US to come back.

SEE YOU AT FEDEX FIELD SUNDAY. LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/4YqxWLMktD — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 7, 2023

Who knows, perhaps the team could make amends with Lavar Arrington next. Maybe Trent Williams and Kirk Cousins in the future?

