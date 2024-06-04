Commanders welcome new pup 'Barney' to team in partnership with Warrior Canine Connection

‘Barney’ is the newest addition to the Commanders 2024 roster. (Credit: Washington Commanders)

WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders have a new four-legged team member.

‘Barney’ is the newest addition to the Commanders 2024 roster. Barney's addition to the team marks a new partnership between the Commanders and the Warrior Canine Connection, a non-profit based out of Boyds, Maryland.

The organization breeds and trains puppies, helping them become highly skilled service dogs that can be companions for veterans who have experienced physical or emotional wounds while serving our country.

It's another way the Commanders have decided to show support for veterans, active duty military and retirees and team leadership says they're honored to partner with such an organization that recognizes those who have served.

"The Commanders are proud to support the country's largest community of active-duty military personnel, veterans, retirees, and their families." said Commanders President Jason Wright. "We are honored to partner with the Warrior Canine Connection in our efforts to give back to those in the DMV who have bravely served our nation."

Currently, Barney will be in training for two years where he will learn how to best help the veteran he is coupled with at the end of his training. This includes learning mission-based trauma recovery, which teaches dogs how to aid in regulating the emotional states of veterans, decreasing stress and depression as well as encouraging a balanced sleep schedule.

Barney will have the chance to help up to 60 lives of veterans within his time in the WCC and will also be available to meet fans of the Commanders as he will participate in community events and attend games throughout the season.



