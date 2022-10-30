Commanders’ Week 8 inactive list vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 battle against the Indianapolis Colts.

The top names on Washington’s inactive list for Week 8 are linebacker Cole Holcomb and wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Holcomb will miss his first game since 2020 with a foot injury. Dotson is out for his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Dotson appeared to be close to a return in Week 7 but tweaked the injury the Thursday before the game.

Rookie tight end Cole Turner is out with a concussion, while wide receiver Dyami Brown is out with a groin injury.

Tight end Logan Thomas is active for the Commanders.

Here is Washington’s complete list of inactives.

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Dyami Brown

RB Jonathan Williams

G Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

LB Cole Holcomb

CB William Jackson III

For the second consecutive week, rookie Sam Howell will serve as quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s backup.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi and right guard Saahdiq Charles are active but will serve as reserves against the Colts. Cosmi still has a club on his surgically repaired thumb, while Charles was sick all of last week. Cornelius Lucas remains the starter at right tackle, while veteran Trai Turner is back in the lineup at right guard.

Logan Thomas is active. #WASvsIND — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire