Commanders Week 6 injury report: Carson Wentz makes an appearance

The Washington Commanders [1-4] were back on the practice field Monday for a walkthrough in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears [2-3]. Washington will only have one actual practice this week [Tuesday] before heading traveling to Chicago on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Washington’s first injury report of the week was full of names, including starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who was nursing a sore shoulder. It’s the first time Wentz has appeared on the injury report this season.

Here’s the full injury report from Monday.

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson

S Percy Butler [quad]

RT Sam Cosmi [finger]

WR Jahan Dotson [hamstring]

RB Jonathan Williams [knee]

Limited

QB Carson Wentz

WR Dyami Brown [groin]

CB Christian Holmes [hamstring]

LB David Mayo [hamstring]

TE Logan Thomas [calf]

QB Carson Wentz [right shoulder]

Full

CB William Jackson III

CB William Jackson III [back]

Chicago Bears injury list

The Bears are also coming off a short week and appear pretty healthy heading into Thursday night.

