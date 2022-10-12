Commanders Week 6 injury report vs. Bears: Logan Thomas didn’t practice Tuesday

The Washington Commanders released their second injury report Tuesday ahead of Thursday Night Football, and it didn’t look good.

Five Washington players missed practice Tuesday, while five other players were limited. Two areas of concern for Washington was tight end Logan Thomas [calf], who was limited Monday, did not practice Tuesday. Cornerback William Jackson III [back] was a full participant Monday and limited on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both Washington and the Chicago Bears ahead of their Week 6 meeting.

DNP

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field.

S Percy Butler [quad]

RT Sam Cosmi [finger]

WR Jahan Dotson [hamstring

TE Logan Thomas [calf]

RB Jonathan Williams [knee]

Thomas missed practice Tuesday after being limited Monday. Dotson’s status appears in doubt for Thursday due to the short week.

Limited

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) attempts a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WR Dyami Brown [groin]

CB Christian Holmes [hamstring]

CB William Jackson III [back]

LB David Mayo [hamstring]

QB Carson Wentz [right shoulder]

Wentz was limited Tuesday again but doesn’t sound like he’s going to miss Thursday’s game. Brown’s injury is unfortunate after his breakout performance. With Dotson expected to be out, the Commanders need Brown Thursday. Jackson is still battling a back injury.

Chicago Bears injury report

Things are looking good for the Bears on the injury front.

