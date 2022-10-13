Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters.

Here’s a look at the inactive players:

WR Jahan Dotson

TE Logan Thomas

RT Sam Cosmi

CB William Jackson III

RB Jonathan Williams

S Percy Butler

QB Sam Howell

Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.

With Dotson sidelined, second-year wideout Dyami Brown will continue to receive a prominent role in the offense. Brown caught two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Titans — the first two of his NFL career.

Rookie tight ends Cole Turner and Armani Rogers should receive opportunities in the passing game, along with John Bates. Bates will start but expect the Commanders to go with multiple tight ends at times.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire