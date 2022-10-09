Commanders’ Week 5 inactives vs. Titans
The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Starting tight end Logan Thomas is out with a calf injury. Thomas was added to Friday’s injury report and listed as questionable. Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will miss his first NFL game with a hamstring injury.
Right tackle Sam Cosmi is out after injuring his hand last week. Rookie safety Percy Butler is out with an injury as is backup linebacker and special-teams ace David Mayo.
Here is the full list of inactives:
WR Jahan Dotson
QB Sam Howell
S Percy Butler
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
LB David Mayo
RT Sam Cosmi
TE Logan Thomas
With Thomas out, rookie tight end Cole Turner makes his NFL debut. Turner was having an excellent training camp before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the preseason. Washington will go with second-year tight end John Bates and rookies Armani Rogers and Turner.
Cornelius Lucas will start at right tackle for Cosmi, while Dyami Brown is expected to receive additional reps in place of Dotson.
Here are the Titans’ inactives:
DB Ugo Amadi
S Amani Hooker
LB Zach Cunningham
LB Joe Jones
OLB Bud Dupree
G Nate Davis
Ola Adeniyi