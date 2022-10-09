Commanders’ Week 5 inactives vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Starting tight end Logan Thomas is out with a calf injury. Thomas was added to Friday’s injury report and listed as questionable. Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will miss his first NFL game with a hamstring injury.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi is out after injuring his hand last week. Rookie safety Percy Butler is out with an injury as is backup linebacker and special-teams ace David Mayo.

Here is the full list of inactives:

WR Jahan Dotson

QB Sam Howell

S Percy Butler

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

LB David Mayo

RT Sam Cosmi

TE Logan Thomas

With Thomas out, rookie tight end Cole Turner makes his NFL debut. Turner was having an excellent training camp before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the preseason. Washington will go with second-year tight end John Bates and rookies Armani Rogers and Turner.

Cornelius Lucas will start at right tackle for Cosmi, while Dyami Brown is expected to receive additional reps in place of Dotson.

Here are the Titans’ inactives:

DB Ugo Amadi

S Amani Hooker

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Joe Jones

OLB Bud Dupree

G Nate Davis

Ola Adeniyi

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire