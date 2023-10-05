Commanders’ Week 5 inactive list vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears kick off Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football.
Washington ruled out rookie running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) earlier on Thursday. Rodriguez was among the six inactives for the Commanders:
No. 23 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
No. 55 DE KJ Henry
No. 73 T Trent Scott
No. 75 G Chris Paul
No. 80 TE Curtis Hodges
No. 86 WR Mitchell Tinsley
Rodriguez is the only injury, as the rest of the inactive players are essentially the same group each week. To replace Rodriguez’s spot on the roster, the Commanders elevated veteran running back Derrick Gore from the practice squad for the second straight game.
Here are Chicago’s inactive players for Thursday night:
S Eddie Jackson
RB D’Onta Foreman
S Duron Harmon
Claypool is inactive for the second consecutive game for non-football reasons. Jackson and Johnson are out with injuries.