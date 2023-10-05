Commanders’ Week 5 inactive list vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears kick off Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Washington ruled out rookie running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) earlier on Thursday. Rodriguez was among the six inactives for the Commanders:

Rodriguez is the only injury, as the rest of the inactive players are essentially the same group each week. To replace Rodriguez’s spot on the roster, the Commanders elevated veteran running back Derrick Gore from the practice squad for the second straight game.

Here are Chicago’s inactive players for Thursday night:

WR Chase Claypool

S Eddie Jackson

RB D’Onta Foreman

CB Jaylon Johnson

S Duron Harmon

OL Aviante Collins

Claypool is inactive for the second consecutive game for non-football reasons. Jackson and Johnson are out with injuries.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire