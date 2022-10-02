Commanders’ Week 4 inactives vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s NFC East tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. The inactive list contains few surprises:

QB Sam Howell

TE Cole Turner

G Chris Paul

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

DT Daniel Wise

Starting left tackle Charles Leno, who was listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report with a shoulder injury, is active. That’s good news for the Commanders, who are set to face off with a Dallas team that leads the NFL in sacks.

Wise suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and missed last week’s game.

Howell, Turner and Paul are all rookies who are the usuals on the inactive list. Turner was poised to have a role in his rookie season, but a hamstring injury in training camp set him back and fellow rookie Armani Rogers has been Washington’s third tight end on gameday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire