Commanders’ Week 3 Thursday injury report: Daron Payne limited

As the Washington Commanders prepare for their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, they received some good news Thursday when defensive tackle Daron Payne participated in practice on a limited basis.

Payne missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. He injured his ankle late in last week’s win over the Broncos. However, shortly after heading to the sideline for trainers to check him out, Payne returned to the game. While we have yet to see how the Commanders classify Payne on Friday’s final injury report, things appear to be trending in the right direction.

Tight end Logan Thomas (concussion) missed practice again. Thomas took a nasty shot in Sunday’s win, and it’s doubtful he’s cleared ahead of Sunday’s game.

In some positive news, rookie defensive back Quan Martin, who missed last week with a concussion, was a full participant on Thursday.

Here’s Washington’s complete injury report:

DT Daron Payne: Limited (ankle)

TE Logan Thomas: Out (concussion)

DB Quan Martin: Full (concussion)

C Nick Gates: Full (knee)

RB Brian Robinson Jr: Full (hip)

WR Curtis Samuel: Full (hip)

Here is Buffalo’s Thursday injury report:

