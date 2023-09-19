Commanders Week 2 snap counts vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders completed an impressive comeback in Sunday’s 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. With the win, Washington improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season.

Trailing 21-3 at one time, it took a total team effort for the Commanders to come back and win. Washington’s offense and defense struggled in the first quarter until midway through the second quarter. However, a turnover forced by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis completely flipped the momentum.

The big news ahead of Sunday’s game was the return of defensive end Chase Young. Many expected Young to be on a pitch count, but that wasn’t the case.

How much did Young play?

Below is a breakdown of the Commanders’ snap counts from Week 2.

Offense

If right guard Sam Cosmi hadn’t left the field for one play, Washington’s five offensive linemen would’ve participated in every offensive snap. It was similar to last week when Cosmi went out but came back in. Rookie Ricky Stromberg filled in for Cosmi.

Jahan Dotson led the wide receivers with 62 snaps, followed by Terry McLaurin (54) and Curtis Samuel (45). Dyami Brown played 23 snaps, while Byron Pringle (13) and Mitchell Tinsley (3) each had some action.

John Bates led the tight ends with 38 snaps after Logan Thomas left the game due to a concussion.

At running back, Brian Robinson Jr. (38) edged Antonio Gibson (35), who both played well.

Defense

Linebacker Cody Barton, safeties Kamren Curl and Darrick Forrest and cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste played every snap.

Rookie Emmanuel Forbes played 44 snaps, while safety Percy Butler participated in 31 snaps. Linebacker Jamin Davis played 41 snaps.

In Young’s return, he played 47 of 66 snaps at defensive end. Montez Sweat played 48 snaps. At defensive tackle, Jonathan Allen led the way (57), followed by Daron Payne (51).

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire