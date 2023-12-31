Commanders’ Week 17 inactive list vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington placed left tackle Charles Leno Jr., center Tyler Larsen and safety Percy Butler on injured reserve, ending their season.

In addition to those players missing Sunday’s game, the Commanders also ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett and right tackle Andrew Wylie listed as questionable.

Brissett was added to Washington’s injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury and will not play vs. the 49ers. Sam Howell is back as Washington’s starting quarterback after head coach Ron Rivera announced the move to Brissett last week. Wylie will also miss Sunday’s game, meaning the Commanders will be without three starters in their secondary and three starting offensive linemen.

Here are all of Washington’s inactives in Week 17 vs. San Francisco:

QB Jacoby Brissett (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Kendall Fuller

T Andrew Wylie

CB Benjamin St-Juste

DE Jalen Harris

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Here are the 49ers’ inactives.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire