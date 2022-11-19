Commanders to wear helmet decals honoring Virginia football shooting victims

It’s been a sad and challenging week across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Late Sunday night, five University of Virginia students were shot after returning to campus on a field trip to Washington, D.C. Four of the victims were members of the UVa football team — three were tragically killed.

Junior wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and junior linebacker D’Sean Perry were the three players who lost their lives.

Junior running Mike Hollins was also shot in the attack but is improving.

To honor the victims, all ACC teams and every in-state football program will wear helmet decals this weekend. There will also be a moment of silence before each ACC game.

Now, the NFL team closest to Virginia’s Charlottesville campus, the Washington Commanders, will also honor Davis, Chandler and Perry.

The Commanders announced on Twitter Friday they would also wear three helmet decals [1, 15 & 41] to honor the fallen players.

On Sunday the team will be wearing three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor the three UVA football players who lost their lives last Sunday. Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy.#UVAStrong | #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/vWgC5GWRt7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire