Commanders waive Will Adams, Brian Johnson

The Commanders trimmed their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive back Will Adams and kicker Brian Johnson. No players were signed in corresponding moves.

Adams signed with the team earlier this year after going undrafted out of Virginia State. He was also invited to the Dolphins rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before he signed with the Commanders.

Johnson kicked in four games for the Saints and three games for Washington last season. He made all 10 field goals he attempted, but was only 9-of-13 on extra points.

With Johnson gone, Joey Slye is the only kicker on the Commanders roster.

