Commanders vs. Titans Week 5 inactives: Brian Robinson Jr. set to make NFL debut

Commanders vs. Titans inactives: Robinson Jr. set to make debut

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is active and will make his NFL debut on Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans, signaling the end of a remarkable recovery just six weeks after he was shot in an attempted armed robbery.

Robinson Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and responded well to the workload, which promoted head coach Ron Rivera to say "we're pretty fired up" about the running back's return. The 23-year-old was placed on the active roster on Saturday and will suit up for the Burgundy and Gold vs. Tennessee.

The Commanders will be without a different rookie on the offensive side of the football, however, as wide receiver Jahan Dotson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Dotson injured his hamstring late in Washington's Week 4 loss to Dallas; the rookie could not participate in practice all week.

Washington will also be down starting right tackle Sam Cosmi, who's currently nursing a thumb injury. Cosmi joins Chase Roullier and Wes Schweitzer as Week 1 starters along the Commanders' offensive line that will not suit up this week against Tennessee.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, who was a late addition to the injury report on Friday with a calf injury, is also inactive for Washington. The tight end was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session. Week 5 will be his first missed game of the 2022 campaign.

Sticking with tight ends, rookie Cole Turner is active and set to make his season debut. Turner missed a bulk of training camp with a hamstring injury and was inactive for all four of Washington's games thus far this season, partially also due to the emergence of undrafted rookie Armani Rogers.

For the visitor's side, the Titans will be without first-round wideout Treylon Burks due to a turf toe injury. Burks was placed on IR on Saturday, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four weeks.

Tennessee will also be without a handful of other key contributors: pass rusher Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Amani Hooker were all ruled out as well.

Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Titans...

Washington Commanders inactives:

WR Jahan Dotson

QB Sam Howell

OT Sam Cosmi

S Percy Butler

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

TE Logan Thomas

LB David Mayo

Tennessee Titans inactives:

S Amani Hooker

LB Bud Dupree

LB Zach Cunningham

DB Ugo Amadi

LB Joe Jones

OG Nate Davis

LB Ola Adeniyi