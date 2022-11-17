Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders achieved arguably their biggest win of the Ron Rivera era on Monday Night Football in Week 10, taking down the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an away battle 32-21. Washington's run game and defense put up arguably their best respective performances of the year, limiting the Eagles to a very short time of possession in the contest.

Now though, the Commanders look to continue to make up ground in a very stout NFC East. Their next challenge is against the struggling Houston Texans in Week 11. Houston hasn't won since Oct. 9 over Jacksonville, so they're coming into the matchup hungry for a much-needed victory. Can the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders stop them?

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. TEXANS WEEK 11

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans

What: Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 54 degrees, overcast

COMMANDERS vs. TEXANS TV SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans (FOX)

4:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles (W, 32-21)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys