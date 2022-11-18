Commanders vs. Texans: Thursday injury report for Week 11

Bryan Manning
The Washington Commanders had their first full day of practice this week on Thursday in preparation for the Houston Texans. The Commanders, coming off a big Monday night win over the Eagles, had a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Washington’s injury report looked much the same Thursday with linebacker Cole Holcomb [foot] and running back J.D. McKissic [neck] remaining sidelined. Head coach Ron Rivera sounded like Holcomb was closer to a return but didn’t specify a timeline.

There appears to be no new news regarding McKissic.

The following players were limited on Thursday:

  • Center Tyler Larsen [back]

  • LB David Mayo [hamstring]

  • TE Armani Rogers [knee]

  • WR Curtis Samuel [shin]

  • TE Logan Thomas [rib]

Running backs Antonio Gibson [knee] and Jonathan Williams [knee] were listed on the injury report but participated fully.

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. [hamstring] was the only Texan not to practice Thursday. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who missed practice Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

