Commanders vs. Seahawks: Thursday injury report for Week 10
The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their Week 10 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
From an injury standpoint, things are looking good for the Commanders. Only two players were listed on the injury report, and no one was DNP (did not participate).
Seattle’s injury report looked much different.
Here is Washington’s injury report from Thursday:
WR Curtis Samuel: Limited (toe)
CB Emmanuel Forbes: Full (Achilles)
While Samuel was limited again, it’s a good sign, considering he missed the Week 9 game at New England.
Here is Seattle’s Thursday injury report.
DNP:
LB Jordyn Brooks – hamstring
G Anthony Bradford – knee
DE Mario Edwards Jr – vet rest day
WR DK Metcalf – hip
Limited
RB DeeJay Dallas – shoulder
TE Colby Parkinson – biceps
T Charles Cross – ankle
Full
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – hip
RB Kenneth Walker III – chest
S Jamal Adams – knee
NT Jarran Reed – tooth
WR Tyler Lockett – hamstring
CB Tre Brown – toe
WR Dareke Young – groin
TE Noah Fant – wrist
LB Derick Hall – shoulder
The Seahawks had a long injury report, but things are trending in a positive way for some of their best players.