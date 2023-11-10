Commanders vs. Seahawks: Thursday injury report for Week 10

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their Week 10 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

From an injury standpoint, things are looking good for the Commanders. Only two players were listed on the injury report, and no one was DNP (did not participate).

Seattle’s injury report looked much different.

Here is Washington’s injury report from Thursday:

WR Curtis Samuel: Limited (toe)

CB Emmanuel Forbes: Full (Achilles)

While Samuel was limited again, it’s a good sign, considering he missed the Week 9 game at New England.

Here is Seattle’s Thursday injury report.

DNP:

LB Jordyn Brooks – hamstring

G Anthony Bradford – knee

DE Mario Edwards Jr – vet rest day

WR DK Metcalf – hip

Limited

Full

The Seahawks had a long injury report, but things are trending in a positive way for some of their best players.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire