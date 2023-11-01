Commanders vs. Patriots preview Week 9
Here's everything you need to know when the Washington Commanders plays the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Washington Commanders plays the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
The NFL can be a cold business.
Jonathan Allen was not happy after Sunday's loss.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to react to Fitz' beloved Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Charles and Jori break down how this came to happen and what the future of the Raiders could look like. Later, the trio go behind the scenes of the NFL trade deadline and break down the biggest moves. The group analyze what went into the Commanders trading both Montez Sweat and Chase Young (and what they could add to their new teams), Kirk Cousins' disastrous injury and what Josh Dobbs could bring to the Vikings, why the Seahawks trading for Leonard Williams makes too much sense, the Bills' trade for Rasul Douglas and why Brian Burns ended up staying put in Carolina.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy football trade landscape, revealing four players to move, two to target and one to hold.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
Now that we've reached the unofficial midpoint of the fantasy football season, Scott Pianowski revisits his team power rankings.
Charles McDonald's first 2024 NFL mock draft has the two quarterbacks everyone expects at the top. But in what order?
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!