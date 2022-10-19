Commanders vs. Packers Week 7: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream
How to watch Commanders vs. Packers Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Washington Commanders were victorious over the Chicago Bears in Week 6, but that win came at a price.
Starting quarterback Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger in the victory, an injury that will sideline him for at least a month. Washington will now turn to backup Taylor Heinicke, who started 16 games for the Burgundy and Gold a year ago.
Heinicke's first crack this season will come against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field on Sunday. Green Bay, the NFC's No. 1 seed a season ago, has struggled the past two weeks, dropping back-to-back games to the Giants and Jets. After a 3-1 start, the Packers are now 3-3 on the year and two games behind Minnesota in the NFC North.
Washington and Green Bay both badly need a victory when the two clubs meet this Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup...
COMMANDERS vs. PACKERS WEEK 7
Who: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers
What: Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season
When: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 1 p.m. ET
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
TV Channel: FOX
Weather: 70 degrees, partly cloudy
COMMANDERS vs. PACKERS TV SCHEDULE:
12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)
1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)
4:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)
COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys