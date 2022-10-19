Commanders vs. Packers Week 7: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Packers Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders were victorious over the Chicago Bears in Week 6, but that win came at a price.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger in the victory, an injury that will sideline him for at least a month. Washington will now turn to backup Taylor Heinicke, who started 16 games for the Burgundy and Gold a year ago.

Heinicke's first crack this season will come against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field on Sunday. Green Bay, the NFC's No. 1 seed a season ago, has struggled the past two weeks, dropping back-to-back games to the Giants and Jets. After a 3-1 start, the Packers are now 3-3 on the year and two games behind Minnesota in the NFC North.

Washington and Green Bay both badly need a victory when the two clubs meet this Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup...

COMMANDERS vs. PACKERS WEEK 7

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers

What: Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: 70 degrees, partly cloudy

COMMANDERS vs. PACKERS TV SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

1:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)

4:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans

Story continues

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys